The Met Office has warned that snow could hit Sussex this week.

A yellow be aware weather warning was issued this morning, in force from 9am until midnight on Wednesday.

It covers all of Sussex, as well as most of England’s south coast, with the chance of up to 10cm of snow on higher ground.

It says: “Whilst not all areas may be affected, outbreaks of snow may push in from the southwest during Wednesday, potentially giving some significant accumulations in places.

“Two to five cm of snow could accumulate fairly widely, and as much as 10 cm over higher ground, especially over east or northeast-facing slopes.

“Rain or sleet is more likely near coasts. Note that there is still a possibility that the weather system, and associated rain or snow, may remain further south across the English Channel.

“As precipitation clears eastwards and skies clear during Wednesday night, ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces.”