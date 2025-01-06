Work is due to start on 12 new council homes in the Hollingbury area of Brighton as part of a programme known as New Homes for Neighbourhoods.

The latest two schemes are expected to cost at least £4 million as Brighton and Hove City Council tries various ways to house the thousands of people on its waiting list.

The council said: “Work will start soon on two new council housing developments in Hollingbury, providing a total of 12 new homes.

“Nine flats will be built on the former Hollingbury Library site in Carden Hill and three houses will be constructed nearby in Rotherfield Crescent.

“The new developments will provide council-rented homes for people on the city’s housing register.

“The developments are the latest in our New Homes for Neighbourhoods (NHFN) programme which is building much-needed new rented council homes on council-owned land.

“Once complete, all the homes will be let to residents in housing need through Homemove, the city’s choice-based lettings system.

“A mix of one and two-bedroom flats will be built on the former Hollingbury Library site.

“The library was relocated in 2017 and demolition of the old building is due to start in late January.

“Building work on the new homes is expected to begin in February.

“The development will include a cycle store and car club parking, plus a roof garden for residents, with space for raised beds for growing fruit and vegetables.

“Three three-bedroom family houses will be built on a site in Rotherfield Crescent previously used for garages.

“Demolition of the garages began in December and construction work is expected to begin on the site in the spring.

“Some parts for the homes will be manufactured off-site, which will help to make the on-site construction quicker and reduce disruption for nearby residents.

“The development will include electric vehicle charging points, a cycle store, and gardens with planting designed to increase biodiversity.

“In the city centre, four new council homes are nearing completion in Frederick Street.

“The development of two studio flats and two two-bedroom flats is due to be finished at the end of February.

“More than 250 new homes have been built through New Homes for Neighbourhoods since it started in 2013 and many more are in the pipeline.”

Councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing and new homes, said: “We are taking action to provide more council housing and these new developments in Hollingbury will provide a dozen high-quality, energy-efficient homes.

“They will give a new lease of life to these two council-owned sites.

“Our New Homes for Neighbourhoods building programme is part of a package of measures we are taking to increase the supply of council housing in the city and we look forward to more developments starting this year.”