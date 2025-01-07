Bedbugs have returned to flats in a Brighton tower block weeks after council contractors sprayed them, according to tenants.

Residents in Kingfisher Court, Whitehawk, are certain that the bugs are in the walls and have reinfected their homes even though Brighton and Hove City Council sent workers to spray affected areas after reports last month.

The nine-storey block of 45 flats, in Albourne Close, has had repeated bedbug infestations since 2020.

Tenants who have spoken out have asked not to be identified because they said that they were trying to move out of the building and feared repercussions.

One tenant described being desperate to move out of the building after repeated treatments failed to eradicate the bugs which reappeared just before Christmas.

The tenant said: “They’re in the walls so spraying properties is not going to be sufficient. I do not understand why someone would say they have bedbugs if they didn’t.

“Off the top of my head, I know of eight properties that have had them in the last year. That’s eight out of 45 which is not a small amount.

“It’s almost 20 per cent of residents that have been affected by them. That’s only the ones I know about.

“I’m sure there’s more that haven’t been vocal about it, I wasn’t the first time I had them as I was so ashamed and disgusted.”

Another neighbour who feared that their home had bugs later learnt that it was infested with another type of bug after council pest controllers visited their home.

One family in the block replaced beds, mattresses, wardrobes and bedroom furniture twice in four years and had “countless” new bedding. Repeated chemical treatments had also made family members ill.

Another household with a young baby was worried about multiple treatments to get rid of the bugs, particularly as the block was still “plagued”.

Labour councillor Gill Williams, the council’s cabinet member for housing and new homes, said: “The council had received reports of bedbug infestations at Kingfisher Court and in each case the treatment has been arranged.

“Following the most recent report at the end of December, pest control has visited the property this week and confirmed that there are no bedbugs in the property.

“While it is affecting a relatively small number of homes, we know this is distressing for the residents so we are providing support to anyone impacted by infestations and in each instance we carefully consider what additional action may be needed.

“After the reports in late autumn, we wrote to all households in this block of flats asking them to contact the council if bedbugs are found so we can respond quickly and efficiently.

“Anyone concerned about bedbugs should report it as soon as possible and we will continue to respond to any new cases residents make us aware of.”