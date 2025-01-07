Police are now looking into more than 200 cases where people may have suffered death or serious injury resulting from criminal medical negligence at a Brighton hospital, according to the BBC.

It has previously been reported that 105 cases were under investigation, with many of those affected – or their families – turning to lawyers to represent them.

The claims came to light when two consultant surgeons turned whistleblower, saying that they had lost their jobs for trying to raise concerns about patient safety at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

The hospital is now run by University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust which was created in April 2021 from two trusts including Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals which was in “special measures”.

The latest figure of more than 200 cases emerged today (Tuesday 7 January) in BBC Radio 4’s File on 4 Investigates.

The BBC said: “A police investigation into allegations of preventable deaths and injuries at an NHS trust has doubled the number of cases it is looking at.

“The claims centre on care and treatment provided by University Hospitals Sussex NHS Trust between 2015 and 2021.

“Sussex Police started looking in 2023 into an initial 105 cases but BBC File On 4 Investigates has learned that number is now more than 200.

“Police became involved after two whistleblowers raised allegations of medical negligence at two of the trust’s departments – neurosurgery and general surgery, including concerns about at least 40 deaths.

“The increase in cases is linked to more families having contacted the police.”

Sussex Police said: “The Sussex Police investigation into allegations of medical negligence at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust is ongoing.

“The scope of the investigation – relating to neurosurgery and general surgery at the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton between 2015 and 2021 – remains unchanged.

“A dedicated team of officers are progressing inquiries and engaging with involved patients and families to provide information and support while this is ongoing.

“Individual cases have also started to be reviewed by specialist consultant surgeons, commissioned to provide expert medical opinion.

“The consultants are totally independent of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust and have undergone a nationally accepted vetting process.

“The medical experts will report on their findings and their evaluation will be considered alongside information obtained from our police inquiries to determine whether cases will be taken forward in the investigation and, if so, which ones.

“Those that do not currently meet a criminal threshold will be withdrawn and this will be communicated to patients and families directly by the investigation team.

“Sussex Police is committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation. Due to the complex nature of the inquiries, this is likely to take some time to complete.

“If you have any concerns or information relating to the investigation, please contact OperationBramber@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Bramber.”

Sussex Police added that information could also be submitted online. To do so, click here.

One of the solicitors who is representing claimants, Nisha Sharma, is a principal lawyer at Slater and Gordon. She is handling a growing number of cases which form part of Operation Bramber.

She said: “The fact the scope of Operation Bramber has more than doubled is very concerning and as there is an ongoing police investigation, there may be more cases which are yet to be included.

“We now have over 200 individuals and families who have potentially suffered at the hands of this trust – and that is absolutely shocking.

“We have a number of clients whose cases are included in this investigation and they deserve answers.

“They have experienced trauma as a result of the poor care they have received from University Hospitals Sussex and we see first-hand the lasting impact this has had.

“It is truly heartbreaking and we only hope they receive the answers they need and deserve through this police investigation. We are supporting them in every way we can.

“To anyone who has yet to come forward, who has concerns over the care they received from University Hospitals Sussex, we would urge them to do so.

“Operation Bramber is clearly at least twice as big as when it first launched so it is vital we understand the true scale of what we truly face and that those involved have proper representation.”

Another solicitor, Tom Riis-Bristow, is a medical negligence lawyer at Irwin Mitchell and is also representing some patients and families involved in the police investigation.

He said: “It’s very unusual for police to investigate an NHS trust as medical negligence cases are often civil matters and not subject to criminal investigation.

“It’s clear there are significant and widespread patient safety concerns at the trust.”

Mr Riis-Bristow said that it was vital for patients and families with concerns to be supported so they could receive answers and access to specialist support that they may need because of previous treatment.

He added: “Ultimately, it’s hoped that investigations into the hospital trust help lead to fundamental changes to improve patient safety and avoid other patients suffering such avoidable harm in the future.”

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are unable to publicly discuss matters relating to an ongoing police inquiry but we are co-operating fully with Sussex Police and will continue to do whatever we can to support them in their work.”