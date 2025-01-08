Plans to build an extra storey on top of a modern block of flats in Hove were approved by councillors this afternoon (Wednesday 8 January).

They voted unanimously in favour of a new three-bedroom penthouse for the block in The Upper Drive at a meeting at Hove Town Hall.

Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee was told that the third floor would be extended and a fourth storey added to block C at 9 The Upper Drive.

As a result, the third floor would included a new two-bedroom flat although an existing flat would reduce from three to two bedrooms as part of the scheme.

Labour councillor Jackie O’Quinn, who represents Goldsmid ward, spoke on behalf of 14 objectors to the proposals at the Planning Committee meeting.

She said that she walked along the road regularly and was disappointed to see “yet another” application to increase the height of one the blocks that make up 9 The Upper Drive.

Councillor O’Quinn said: “I watched the four blocks being built and then saw the two other blocks of flats built on this section of The Upper Drive.

“(It) has created a very disjointed appearance as there are two private detached houses between number 9 and the two new blocks of flats.

“The new blocks appear to have encouraged applications for the extra storeys at number 9 as this area became one of flatted developments – a chicken and egg situation.”

The applicant Edward Addison urged the committee to read the design and access statement prepared by his agent, Dowsett Mayhew, showing how the application complied with council planning policies.

Mr Addison added that a report by Reeves Transport Planning showed that the pressure on parking would not worsen as a result of the two extra flats.

The Reeves report relied on a survey that was carried out during the early hours of Monday 10 June and Wednesday 12 June.

It said that there were 92 vehicles parked and 52 spaces in the area which included The Upper Drive between Old Shoreham Road and The Drive, and Wilbury Villas between Old Shoreham Road and Wilbury Avenue.

Labour councillor Jacob Allen said: “You can either build outwards or you can build upwards.

“Given we’re surrounded by a glorious national park, which I’m privileged to represent a portion of, I’m a big fan of increasing density within the urban environment of the city.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Mark Earthey said: “It is inevitable that block B is going to be raised to the same level so we’re going to have all three at the same height.”