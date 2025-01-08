Snow has settled in Brighton and Hove this afternoon, sparking snowball fights and traffic chaos.

Buses have been abandoned on hilly roads and other routes have been shortened as vehicles struggle to cope with the suddenly icy conditions.

🌨️⚠️ Due to the weather conditions there may be changes to many of our routes this evening. Please see https://t.co/CWJ9bwj3Cg for the latest information. — Brighton & Hove Buses (@BrightonHoveBus) January 8, 2025

At 4pm, as the snow began to settle, Brighton and Hove City Council tweeted that it would be gritting the roads this evening.

Have you seen the snow? ❄ A yellow warning for snow is in place so please look out for yourself and others. Our gritting teams will be out gritting the roads on major routes this evening. Remember, gritting doesn’t guarantee no ice! Take care Brighton & Hove 💙 pic.twitter.com/t1p1WCaEbc — Brighton & Hove City Council (@BrightonHoveCC) January 8, 2025

However, some roads are already closed, including Warren Road between Woodingdean and Elm Grove in Brighton and Hangleton Road and Court Farm Road in Hove.

The Met Office issued a yellow be aware snow warning on Monday, but most forecasts this morning were for heavy rain rather than snow for Brighton and Hove, turning to sleet in the early hours.