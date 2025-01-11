Brighton and Albion go into the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup tomorrow after dismantling Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Albion went ahead with a goal from Georginio Rutter who scored a second on the stroke of half time.

Julio Enciso, rumoured to want away, grabbed a third in the second half, with Solly March, on as a sub, rounding things off with a fourth.

It was a return to winning ways for Brighton, their first victory after a run of six draws and two defeats.

The hosts started well enough and had a fair chance on the quarter hour as Amankwah Forson hit the post from 25 yards.

Albion assumed control before long though and Rutter opened their account eight minutes before the break, having had two efforts blocked.

Fellow Dutchman Joel Veltman sent in an inch-perfect cross from the right which Rutter headed powerfully past George Long from close quarters.

Yankuba Minteh set up the second, breaking at spend down the centre and sending through a great pass. Rutter’s shot looked on target but a marked deflection off Callum Doyle helped.

Just before the hour, Brighton scored again after Brad Hills slipped, enabling Enciso to steal possession and dash into the box before beating Long from a tight angle. The ball went in off the far post.

March made absolutely sure of the result with a moment of magic just over a quarter of an hour from time.

Fellow sub Brajan Gruda played the ball out to March on the right and he sent it curling home in spectacular style.

Brighton now go into the fourth round draw which is due to take place tomorrow after Arsenal v Manchester United. The tie is scheduled to kick off at 3pm and, if necessary, will go into extra time.

Next up, Brighton return to East Anglia for a Premier League match at relegation battlers Ipswich Town on Thursday (16 January) at 7.30pm.