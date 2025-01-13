A man who crashed into a wall while trying to flee police, seriously injuring one of his passengers, is due to be sentenced by a crown court judge next month.

Brandon Lee, formerly known as Brandon Thorburn, crashed in Pyecombe, just outside Brighton, in December 2023.

Lee, 28, was heading north at the wheel of a brand new blue Ford Fiesta, with a turbocharged engine when he tried to outrun police.

One of his two passengers, Chloe Hammond, suffered a broken leg.

She was assessed by paramedics at the crash scene, on the A273 Clayton Hill, before being taken to hospital.

At the time Sussex Police said that there had been “a brief pursuit” at about 2.20am on Friday 8 December 2023.

The force said: “During this, the driver continued at excessive speeds and left the carriageway near the Ditchling junction, colliding with a wall.

“A 27-year-old man from Horsham was arrested at the scene for causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop, drug driving and driving without a full licence and remains in custody at this time.

“A man in his thirties suffered minor injuries and a woman in her twenties sustained a serious leg injury which was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

“She has attended hospital for further treatment.

“A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) as is standard practice for these matters.”

Lee, of Forest Close, Horsham, was committed to the crown court for sentence and could face six months in prison.

He had been due to be sentenced at Hove Crown Court last week but the hearing was adjourned until next month.

Lee is currently on bail.