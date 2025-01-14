Last year Jopy released their terrific 12” purple vinyl ‘Planet Zombie’ EP on local label Goo Records and they played a home show at Brighton’s Hope & Ruin on the day of its release. We were in attendance and seriously blown away by the glam punk sound and rousing post-punk riffs with frantically infectious choruses, being thrown at us by this rising Brighton based three-piece led by songwriter Jo Parnell (she/her) on lead vocals and guitar, plus Clown Baby (they/them) on bass and Louis Relf (he/him) on drums. We had seen Jopy a few times prior to this and their live performances got better every time. For their ‘Planet Zombie’ release show Jopy were sharper and more polished and confident, without compromising their raw energy and sense of fun which creates that special live music experience.

Today it has now been announced that Jopy are to perform a new headline show at the Green Door Store on Thursday 27th February. This is to tie in with a brand new Jopy single release, details of which will be revealed soon. Jo has been writing some new absolute bangers and we are promised that we may well get to hear these newbies on the night. We are very keen to hear the new tunes and if they are as good as ‘Head Hunters Pub And Grub’, ‘Planet Zombie’, ‘Honey The Vampire’, ‘Graveyard Romance’, ‘Birdwatching’ and ‘Purchase No.3’, which are found on the ‘Planet Zombie’ EP, then we will be very happy indeed.

Support for this Green Door Store gig will come from two high quality support bands.

The first of which are Brighton based Lemonsuckr.wav who were formerly known as Rugrat, two of their ranks are also in Owners Club, who themselves are very much on the rise, thanks to their intense, rabble-rousing, shabby suited mash up of alt-punk guitars and glacial electronics. Last October Lemonsuckr.wav dropped their ‘Rarity Jacket’ single.

The second support will be London based King Of May who are a five piece who recently dropped their ‘Oh Mistake!‘ EP which is loaded with whip smart punk pop gems with hooks galore.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased HERE.

