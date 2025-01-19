Albion outplayed out fought and outmuscled the once great Manchester United at Old Trafford and not for the first time.

This was the Seagulls third consecutive Premier League win at United’s home ground.

After a moving tribute to Denis Law – Albion were a ahead after five minutes – great play from Kaoru Mitoma found Yankuba Minteh who put Albion in front after just five minutes

Albion had a couple of half chances to get further ahead – but on 23 minutes a mix involving Albion keeper Bart Verbruggen saw Carlos Baleba pull down United striker Joshua Zirkzee in the penalty area and Bruno Fernandes equalized from the spot.

Dalot had a chance to put United in front bit Albion got sufficient numbers back to snuff out the chance.

Albion had chances to go back ahead before half time Minteh finding Danny Welbeck but his effort was blocked by Dalot.

Early in the second half Minteh and Mitoma set up Baleba who saw his shot hit Harry Macquire and drip to safety.

Albion had the ball in the net on 53 minutes after more great play from Mitoma – Joao Pedro sliding under Andre Onana to poke Albion back in front but the goal was disallowed for a foul on Onana by Pedro.

Zirkzze then had another chance for a United by Yasin Ayari and Mitoma streamed forward and the latter put Albion 1-2 up on the hour.

As Albion controlled the midfield entirely Anthony tees up Zirkzee for another half chance but Jan Paul Van Hecke was back block the effort.

Substitute Solly March and Ayari combined brilliantly but March’s cross was plucked by Onana who promptly dropped the ball in front of Geogrino Rutter gratefully accepted and easily put Albion in to a 1-3 lead.

Dialog and Garnacho both saw efforts blocked by the Albion defence and Julio Enciso had gut chance to make it 1-4 before the end .

In stoppage time Deigo Gomez came on to make his Albion debut

Albion are still 9th in the Premier Leagur Manchester United 13th and just 10 points off relegation. Everton host Everton next Saturday at the Amex.