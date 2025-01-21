Looks like local promoter ‘Hidden Herd’ has done it yet again! This time around there’s a quartet of quality rising stars appearing at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton on Wednesday 2nd April. Let’s see who’s booked………..

Lip Filler

With their distinctive blend of caustic indie rock and raucous, noughties-inspired dance-punk, South London outfit Lip Filler are here to shake things up. The exhilarating five-piece, signed to Chess Club Records (home to Alfie Templeman, Coach Party and Pixey), had a breakout 2024, releasing their standout EP ‘witchescrew’ and building significant momentum. They concluded the year with exhilarating new single, ‘Tricky’, produced by St Francis Hotel (Little Simz, Michael Kiwanuka). Lip Filler have previously been supported by NME, Rolling Stone and Clash, and were featured in Dork’s 2024 Hype List. They’ve also been championed by Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 6 Music and received airplay on Radio 1’s Indie Show. Live, Lip Filler have played sold-out shows across the capital, toured with Master Peace and supported The Mysterines. This January, they’re set to play a night at The Shacklewell Arms, curated by The Murder Capital.

linktr.ee/lipfiller

bacci pouch

Hailing from Brighton, bacci pouch are a hotly-tipped three-piece drawing comparisons to The Stone Roses and Buzzcocks. To date, the band have released four singles, including the standout 2024 track ‘When The Lights Come On’ and their latest release, ‘It Ain’t Pretty’, which was featured on the Small Pond Presents: Emerging Vol. IV compilation. Their music has received airplay from John Kennedy on Radio X’s X-Posure and Melita Dennett on BBC Music Introducing. Known for delivering catchy riffs, driving rhythms and crowd-igniting performances, their shows have been described as “all hits and no misses” by Brighton and Hove News. Live, the trio have shared stages with The Dream Machine, The Skinner Brothers, The Kairos, The Lilacs and Aerial Salad.

linktr.ee/baccipouch

Slag

With their shapeshifting blend of indie-pop, math-rock, and post-punk, Brighton five-piece Slag are a dynamic new force in the city’s thriving music scene. Back in September, the band unveiled their hook-loaded debut single, ‘Ripped’, accompanied by a playful workout video, which firmly established them as ones-to-watch. Already hyped for their exhilarating live shows, Slag recently supported Cordelia Gartside and performed alongside Man/Woman/Chainsaw, Flip Top Head and Goodbye at Green Door Store’s 14th Birthday Party. Up next, they’ll appear at this year’s Homegrown Festival, joining a stacked lineup featuring Brighton heavyweights like ARXX, Projector, Congratulations and ĠENN.

linktr.ee/slag.band

Friktion

Brighton-based Friktion are a three-man whirlwind originating from London, producing a seething brew of meticulous songwriting and raw, revved-up energy. Drawing inspiration from the 80s and 90s American indie underground and injecting it with a modern edge, their sound is a shotgun blast of contagious noise and off-kilter lyricism. In late 2024, they released their eponymous debut EP, with its singles earning spots on Apple Music’s New in Rock and New in Alternative editorial playlists. Known for their electrifying live performances, Friktion have shared stages with emerging artists like Chartreuse and Milo Korbenski and have been handpicked for events such as Still Listening Magazine and Big Richard Records’ showcase in London.

linktr.ee/FRIKTION

Tickets for this gig are available to purchase from HERE.

See you down the front!