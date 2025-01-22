AEG Presents have announced that rock’n’roll legends Lynyrd Skynyrd are set to make their triumphant return to the United Kingdom in July this year. The upcoming arena tour marks their first UK visit since 2019, bringing the unmistakable sounds of one of rock’s most iconic acts back to British shores. Joined by special guests Blackberry Smoke, the tour promises to be an unmissable moment for UK rock fans.

‘Celebrating 50 Years of Lynyrd Skynyrd’ marks half a century since the release of their groundbreaking debut album Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd. Five decades in, Lynyrd Skynyrd continue to captivate audiences worldwide with their electrifying performances and timeless music.

Their first UK outing in over five years, the tour will kick off at Manchester’s AO Arena on 15th July 2025, taking in Birmingham Utilita Arena on 16th July, Brighton Centre on 18th July and closing at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 19th July.

Joining as special guests for all four dates are Blackberry Smoke, who have earned a reputation for their dynamic live performances and genre-defying sound, making them the perfect complement to the tour.

Johnny Van Zant, lead vocalist and brother of the late Ronnie Van Zant, expressed his excitement, saying: “It’s about the legacy of Lynyrd Skynyrd, and what it stands for, what the fans are all about. There’s nothing like getting out there, playing a great show with Skynyrd and seeing people love this music.”

Emerging from Jacksonville, Florida, in 1973, Lynyrd Skynyrd has left an indelible mark on the world of rock music. With over 60 albums, billions of streams, and tens of millions of records sold, the band remains a cultural force that transcends generations.

This UK tour promises to be a celebration of Skynyrd’s rich heritage and enduring appeal. Fans can expect an unforgettable evening filled with classic hits, powerful performances, and a shared passion for the music that has defined a lifestyle for millions.

£1 from every ticket sold on the tour will be donated to the newly launched Live Trust, a new funding initiative from LIVE that will offer much needed financial support to those working across live music. The Live Trust will initially support the grassroots music sector that is such a vital part of the music ecosystem – from venues and artists to festivals and promoters.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD UK TOUR DATES JULY 2025:

15 Manchester AO Arena

16 Birmingham Utilita Arena

18 Brighton Centre

19 London OVO Arena Wembley

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 24th January from aegpresents.co.uk and Brighton Centre tickets can also be purchased HERE.

www.lynyrdskynyrd.com

blackberrysmoke.komi.io