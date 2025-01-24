Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler admits that he may need to dip into the transfer market to bolster his defence.

Seagulls skipper Lewis Dunk has been carrying an injury and fellow defender Igor Julio will miss the rest of the season.

Only Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke are fit for centre-half duties.

Hürzeler told a press conference today (Friday 24 January): “We have a lot of offensive players but, especially in our defensive line, we are suffering a little bit.

“But we always managed to find solutions so far. That’s also our job and I’m sure no matter who will play at the weekend that we have a strong team on the pitch.

“Defensively, we have to see if it makes sense but, in general, I am happy with the squad.”

Hürzeler, the Premier League’s youngest manager at 31, comes up against the oldest, 61-year-old David Moyes, when Brighton host Everton tomorrow.

Hürzeler said: “For sure I have a lot of respect for him, especially because now I have been managing a Premier League club for seven months and it’s so intense.

“It’s like every day you have to try to improve, every day you have to adapt and it’s really challenging.

“Therefore, all the coaches who have worked for such a long time in the Premier League and who are able to work for different clubs, I have huge respect for.

“What he is doing in his career is impressive and he’s also a role model.

“When he was coach at West Ham I watched some games. Very compact team, very difficult to play against and they always know how to win Premier League games.”

Asked if he will still be a manager in 30 years, Hürzeler smiled: “Let’s see what happens.

“But I can say I really enjoy being a coach. It’s my passion. I’m obsessed with being a coach and trying to improve the players.

“I really enjoy it so let’s see what happens.”