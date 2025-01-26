There is an ancient theory in local government circles that whenever anyone fully understands the structure of English local government, it will instantly disappear and be replaced by something even more bizarre and inexplicable.

There is another theory which says that this has already happened many times.

There are currently two reforms in the pipeline: devolution and local government reorganisation.

Devolution will see powers come down from government departments in Whitehall to a new Sussex mayoralty.

Local government reorganisation will see the establishment of unitary authorities across the country, eliminating the county and borough separation.

There will not be a Sussex “mega-council” as some quarters have reported erroneously.

As a Labour councillor in Brighton and Hove, I’m genuinely excited about the opportunities this could bring to our region.

Devolution might sound like one of those buzzwords that politicians love to throw around but, at its heart, it’s about giving local people more control over the decisions that affect our daily lives. That is something to be embraced and is worth celebrating.

One of the biggest benefits of devolution is the potential for Sussex to have a louder voice on the national stage.

For too long, decisions about our transport, housing, health and local economy have been made by people in Westminster who don’t understand the unique challenges and opportunities our county presents.

Soon we will be able to shape policies that are tailored to the needs of our communities, rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.

Take transport, for example. Many of my constituents want better transport links into East Sussex but the current lack of powers and division of responsibilities makes that very difficult to achieve.

It’s not just about getting people from A to B, it’s about creating a greener, more accessible transport network that works for residents, not for private corporations and moneymen chasing profit over performance.

Devolution could mean greater control over funding and planning of public transport, allowing us to tackle congestion and improve connectivity across Sussex.

Of course, devolution isn’t a magic wand. It’ll require collaboration between councils, businesses and community groups to get the best out of it.

But what excites me most is the chance to think big and be bold. Just look at how Manchester has developed The Bee Network or how Tees Valley pioneered adult education and training in the post-industrial north east.

This is our chance to tackle the challenges we face head-on and build a fairer, more prosperous Sussex for everyone.

Let’s embrace this opportunity to shape our own destiny and show the rest of the country that “we wunt be druv”!

Councillor Jacob Allen is a Labour member of Brighton and Hove City Council.