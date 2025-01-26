GOODBYE + CORDELIA GARTSIDE – FAMILY STORE RECORDS, BRIGHTON 24.1.25

Family Store Records and Gallery hosted the first of their monthly live events on Friday evening, with sets by two of Brighton’s finest new bands, Goodbye (stylised as ‘goodbye’) and Cordelia Gartside. As well as the intimate performances in their store at 74 North Road, Brighton, which opened in January 2023, the sessions were recorded live on Slack City radio.

Goodbye

Fast-rising band Goodbye have burst onto the Brighton scene since their debut back in September (review HERE) on a wave of word-of-mouth excitement. With a mutual love of The Cure and Slowdive, their sound wistfully dances between melancholic melodies and dreamy, nostalgia-laced tones, earning them glowing reviews and early comparisons to Sonic Youth and The Sundays. Goodbye are Megan Wheeler (vocals), Sarah Ryan (guitar, synth, vocals), Alfie Beer (guitar, vocals), Jake Smith (bass) and Elik Eddy (drums).

On Friday Goodbye almost had to start their set with a bass solo from Jake, as the other band members climbed over Elik’s drum kit from the backroom of the store. With everybody in place, Goodbye began their set with ‘MEAT’ with its gentle start before the track built. The quieter ‘Take Time’ with the superb soft vocals from Megan and Sarah worked perfectly in the intimate setting of the record store and closeness of the audience. The introduction of Sarah’s acoustic guitar on some of their songs also fitted the event to a tee.

The tempo stepped up on ‘The Boy’ with Alfie’s guitar being reminiscent of Johnny Marr’s jangly sound in The Smiths. This was followed by two new songs (correction, that should be even newer songs) to Goodbye’s set with ‘Better’ and ‘Endearing Fool’, which showed a softer side to the band’s evolving sound. One of which started with a great bassline from Jake.

‘Benjis Collar’ started very softly with Megan’s warm vocals to Sarah’s guitar. The volume rose as the others joined, with Megan’s voice rising to match the music effortlessly. Their closing number ‘Tolgus Wartha’ is a cleverly constructed song. It began with a beautiful soundscape before Megan and Sarah’s striking vocals, and then later built to a great climax to the song and set as a whole.

You can catch Goodbye supporting Opal Mag at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton on Friday 28th February (tickets HERE).

Goodbye:

Megan Wheeler – vocals

Sarah Ryan – guitar, synth, vocals

Alfie Beer – guitar, vocals

Jake Smith – bass

Elik Eddy – drums

Goodbye setlist:

‘MEAT’

‘Take Time’

‘The Boy’

‘Better’ ‘Endearing Fool’

‘Last Waltz’

‘Benjis Collar’

‘Tolgus Wartha’

(all unreleased)

linktr.ee/goodbyeband

Cordelia Gartside

First to perform on Friday was Cordelia Gartside. Self-described as “creep rock”, Cordelia crafts post-rock-inspired songs that blend reflective lyrics with atmospheric sonic backdrops. With her band, she delivers immersive live shows that have drawn comparisons to icons like PJ Harvey, Patti Smith and Radiohead.

Family Store Records was already quite packed by the time I arrived for Cordelia Gartside’s set. She was joined at the back of the shop by a drummer, bassist and an additional guitarist. Cordelia Gartside’s performance was one of those that slowly captivates and draws you in. Her haunting vocals, which had you hanging on every word, were a highlight of the evening.

The stand out tracks for me in an entertaining quality set were ‘Precious’ and ‘Hospital Corners’, which were both released last year. Cordelia introduced ‘Precious’ as “This track is ‘Precious’”, then addressing the audience “You’re precious too.” This didn’t come across as corny or contrived, but perfectly fitted the mood of the event. Cordelia Gartside closed a very good performance with a song entitled ‘Good’. Rather apt, if understated.

Cordelia Gartside is playing at Hidden Herd’s event on Thursday 20th February at The Prince Albert (tickets HERE).

Cordelia Gartside setlist:

‘Pay By The Hour’ (unreleased)

‘December’ (a 2023 single release)

‘Machine’ (a 2024 single release)

‘Precious’ (a 2024 single release)

‘Gone’ (unreleased)

‘Hospital Corners’ (a 2024 single release)

‘Good’ (unreleased)

beacons.ai/cordeliagartside

This was a great start to Family Store Records live sessions, with great performances from two exciting new local bands and a welcoming friendly atmosphere. Family Store Records and Gallery instores will be a once a month event at the end of the month. They are currently planning next month’s, which promises to be an evening of ambient music from some exciting new Brighton artists. Keep your eyes peeled for their forthcoming events.

familystorerecords.co.uk