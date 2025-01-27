The organisers of Burning the Clocks have thanked the public for their generosity after a record-breaking level of donations covered the costs of the spectacular lantern parade, fireworks and bonfire.

They collected £6,500 in cash and card donations on the night from those lining the streets in the centre of Brighton down to the seafront. And an online crowdfunder raised a further £1,705.

The organisers said: “Thanks to this support and the significant grant from Arts Council England, donations from local families, businesses and support from volunteers at the event, the event’s external costs were fully covered for the first time in a decade.

“The 2024 Burning the Clocks event on Saturday 21 December witnessed over 2,000 people taking part in the lantern parade, with many community groups, including for the first time new members from the local deaf community, specifically those from Omeima-Arts.

“Over a dozen local bands, dancers and artists entertained the 32,000 estimated onlookers who came to celebrate the shortest day of the year. “

The event is organised by Same Sky and executive producer Rob Batson said: “We are overwhelmed by the support of people who enjoyed Burning the Clocks in December and who generously donated money on the night and via our crowdfunder.

“Their support, along with substantial cuts we made and additional donated time from our wider team, meant that we could cover the core cost of this immense event in this wonderful city for the first time in years.

“It also means that everyone who took part has ownership of Burning the Clocks 2024.

“A huge thanks also goes out to the volunteers, artists and lantern carriers who collected donations on the night and to all those who provided gifts for our crowdfunder – we couldn’t have done it without them.”

As well as Arts Council England, Burning the Clocks 2024 was supported by other supporters such as Hand Brew Co, who donated a portion of their beer sales throughout December, plus Brighton Fringe, Brighton and Hove City Council, Brighton Winter Fayre, Brighton Dome and Festival and Sea Lanes who made in-kind contributions to support the event.

The organisers added: “The crowdfunder was made possible thanks to local artist Graham Carter who created another collection of limited edition prints for Burning the Clocks and whose work is still available to buy on Same Sky’s website.”

Same Sky, a community-led arts organisation set up in 1987, also produces the Brighton Festival Children’s Parade and started Burning the Clocks in 1993.

The organisers said: “The event is an uplifting antidote to the excesses of a commercial Christmas.

“People bring the paper and willow lanterns that they’ve made to parade through the city before passing them into a huge bonfire on Brighton beach.

“Each lantern maker becomes a part of the show as they invest the lanterns with their wishes, hopes and fears and then pass them into the fire.”