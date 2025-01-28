Plans to build a four-storey office block next to the Prince Albert pub in Brighton have been approved on appeal.

The appellant was Patricia Campings, who owns the former Thrifty Car Hire site, at 47 Trafalgar Street, next door to the pub.

She appealed against a unanimous decision by Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee to refuse her application in November 2023.

Planning inspector David Smith received more than 500 objections to the appeal, raising concerns about the effect on the grade II listed pub.

More than 1,200 people objected to the original application and 22,000 signed a petition to protect the pub.

It has become well-known as a grassroots music venue with an eye-catching mural of musical legends on one wall which also features a facsimile of the Banksy work Kissing Coppers.

Mr Smith said that he considered whether the proposed building would affect the Prince Albert’s operation as a music venue.

He said that noise from the venue would have less effect on a commercial business and the council had put forward a condition that the offices should close at 8pm when live music starts at the pub.

He said: “There is evidence that other music venues have had to close due to noise complaints and so this is a valid concern.

“The Prince Albert is regarded by many as iconic and an important social hub.

“However, in this case, a combination of the use of the proposed building and the soundproofing measures that could be required combine to reduce the likelihood of this occurring.”

He said that, as a condition of its planning permission, the new building should be restricted to business use, the hours of use limited and sound insulation installed to safeguard the Prince Albert as a music venue.

Mr Smith also considered the effect on the character and appearance of the proposed building’s design on the North Laine Conservation Area

The existing building was described as “an unattractive warehouse last used for car rentals” which “detracts” from the area’s character and “weakens” the quality of the street scene.

In April 2024, Beak Brewery, from Lewes, was granted planning permission and a licence to operate a taproom at the site.