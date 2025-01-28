Trains to and from Brighton and the Sussex coast have been disrupted by a landslip, the train operator Southern said today (Tuesday 28 January).

Delays and cancellations may still affect passengers during the evening rush hour, with those heading to Gatwick advised to allow an extra 30 minutes.

Southern said: “Disruption between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport is expected until the end of the day.

“A landslip has been reported between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport which has blocked one of the available lines between these stations (northbound).

“Trains can continue to run on the remaining available line, however, this may lead to delays as trains wait to pass through the area.

“Some trains running in the opposite direction may run at reduced speeds through the area for safety reasons.

“Landslips can happen for several reasons, including severe weather. We’re working with Network Rail to ensure repairs at this landslip site are carried out as quickly and safely as possible.

“As a result, Southern and Thameslink services may be delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised.

“If you are heading to Gatwick Airport for a flight, plan to allow an extra 30 minutes for your journey.

“Gatwick Express services are suspended in both directions.

“Disruption is expected until the end of the day today.”

Southern added: “You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today.

“Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.”