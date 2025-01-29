Auditors called for more openness about the changes at Brighton and Hove City Council’s rubbish and recycling service over the past 18 months.

A written report to councillors said that problems in the service, known as Cityclean, had led to a judgment of “significant weakness” in governance although this had now been “substantially addressed”.

The report said: “The auditor has recommended that progress reports and lessons learned are formally reported to members as soon as practicably possible.”

At a meeting at Hove Town Hall, two external auditors were told that a progress and performance report was due to be presented to the council’s cabinet in May.

The update will come some 18 months after a £266,000 independent report by barrister Aileen McColgan was presented to councillors.

Members unanimously agreed to adopt all 10 recommendations in the report which described deep-rooted issues with bullying, race discrimination, sexual harassment, intimidation and violence in the Cityclean service.

The barrister’s report said that managers were unable to deal with problems effectively because of the realistic threat of industrial action.

Since the report was published, work has been under way to change the workplace culture.

After one of the auditors spoke of the need for openness about the changes at Cityclean yesterday (Tuesday 28 January), councillors also spoke about making more information publicly available.

Conservative councillor Anne Meadows told the council’s Audit, Standards and General Purposes Committee that public oversight was essential because information had been lacking.

Councillor Meadows said: “I’m thankful the auditors have said they think it should be more publicly available for us – information about how the action plan is going, etc. That is really helpful for those members who are not in the cabinet.”

Labour councillor Tim Rowkins, the cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said that the Cityclean report made “horrifying reading” but the action plan had been substantially addressed.

He said that a progress report was expected to go before the cabinet in May and this would allow more scrutiny by members and the public.

Councillor Rowkins said: “I’ve seen first-hand the impact that some of the issues raised in the report have had on staff, with people being generally traumatised.

“I want to be really clear. Although some of the issues raised in the report were extremely severe, the report essentially describes a very large impact from a relatively small group of individuals.

“We have excellent staff teams across our services who get up – and I’ve been out with them myself many times – at 3.30 in the morning and go out to keep our city in a presentable format and do so with all of the enthusiasm and professionalism you would expect.”