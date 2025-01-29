Black Grape have announced an extensive UK tour taking place in November and December 2025, which includes a date in Brighton at Chalk on Friday 12th December. The tour will mark the 30th anniversary of the classic debut No. 1 album ‘It’s Great When You’re Straight…Yeah’ The band’s main support on the tour is UK live legends Dodgy.

Tickets for the tour go on sale 10am Friday 31st January 2025. All regional shows – £32.50 in advance + booking fees and the London show – £35.00 in advance + booking fees and will be available via – https://crosstownconcerts.seetickets.com/tour/black-grape

The tour dates are as follows:

November:

28th Glasgow – QMU

29th Newcastle – NX

December:

04th Sheffield – Leadmill

05th Wolverhampton – Wulfrun Hall

06th Bristol – SWX

11th Southampton – Engine Rooms

12th Brighton – CHALK

13th London – Electric Ballroom

18th Norwich – Waterfront

19th Nottingham – The Level

20th Manchester – Academy

Black Grape could only have been made in Manchester. The swagger, fun and cryptic humour seem hewn from a city historian AJP Taylor once described as offering an archetypally different way of English urban life to London. Both Shaun Ryder and Paul Leveridge, known as Kermit, came from edgy-but-cool parts of the city. In Shaun’s case Salford, with Kermit originating from Moss Side. For those unfamiliar, ‘the Moss’ lay in the shadow of Manchester City’s old stadium at Maine Road, and was one of the first multi-ethnic areas in Manchester.

So we have two restlessly creative men, both from the wrong side of the tracks, neither inclined to go to art school or enrol on an MFA programme, yet loaded with street smarts and musical talent, and wanting the world. Good old punk had told every scally they could have it, and a generation went for it in their own ways.

Black Grape are widely regarded as one of the most innovative and iconic bands of the last twenty five years. Black Grape have had 4 Top 10 singles and their debut album ‘It’s Great When You’re Straight… Yeah’ shot straight to No.1 in the UK charts upon its release in 1995 and went Platinum. Follow up album ‘Stupid Stupid Stupid’ went Gold in 1997.

Nearly 20 years after the release of ‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid’ Black Grape recorded ‘England Till I Die’ for the European nations of 2016. This was the catalyst for another Black Grape collaboration. ‘Pop Voodoo’ was released in 2017, Ryder’s word play was deployed to devastating effect and it received critical acclaim. The band also released their latest album ‘Orange Head’ in January last year on DGAFF Records.

Ryder’s triumphs, struggles and diversions have been well documented. The usual contract and money hassles, a best-selling account of life in the Mondays, a stunning electropunk album from nowhere in ‘Amateur Night in the Big Top’, a serious and informative investigation of UFOs as an author and broadcaster, a reality TV bon vivant and finally, a life as a clean-living family man, which has supplanted his old ways. In 2005 he sang lyrics on the Gorillaz track ‘Dare’ which delivered the band their only No.1 single on their debut album.

Ryder has grown from a wild young tearaway into a British National Treasure. Black Grape always were a grimily cosmic musical jigsaw, melding rock, hip-hop, acid house, psychedelic pop and reggae with Ryder’s gutter poetry, delivered in his inimitable shyster’s bark.

www.facebook.com/BlackGrapeOfficial