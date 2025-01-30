The council has appointed consultants to design and build a new King Alfred Leisure Centre on Hove seafront.

Brighton and Hove City Council called it a “big move forward” and cabinet member Alan Robins said that there would be “shovels in the ground in 2026 and toes in the water in 2028”.

The council said: “The council has appointed Alliance Leisure to lead the design and build of a new sports and leisure facility to replace the ageing King Alfred Leisure Centre.

“Alliance Leisure is the UK’s leading leisure development specialist. They have worked in partnership with many local authorities, leisure operators and trusts to design and develop sustainable sport and leisure facilities across the country, delivering more than 260 projects in the past 25 years.

“As the main delivery partner, Alliance Leisure will bring on board the professional team needed at each stage of the project.

“During the next phase of work to complete the design and submit the planning application, the professional team will be led by GT3 Architects, one of the UK’s leading architects with proven expertise in designing energy efficient sports facilities.

“They previously worked with the council on the development of the Sports Facilities Investment Plan and have a good understanding of the council’s vision for sport and leisure in the city.

“Alongside GT3, the core design team is made up of Engenuiti, the civil and structural engineers for the project, Van Zyl and de Villiers (VZDV), the project’s building services and engineering consultant, and Hadron Consulting, the technical project managers.

“Together, these consultants have a proven track record of designing outstanding new sport and leisure facilities for local authorities.

“For example, the recently opened Eclipse Leisure Centre, in Surrey, which is one of the UK’s first leisure centres to meet industry-leading energy efficiency standards.”

Councillor Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports and recreation, said: “This is a really exciting step to move forward long-overdue plans for a new leisure centre.

“I’m really pleased to have Alliance Leisure on the project. I’ve seen what they’ve delivered elsewhere – and they understand the challenges that are unique to the sector better than anyone.

“It’s crucial we come up with the best possible solution which offers value for money and provides residents with a modern, energy-efficient sports centre that makes the most of the seafront location.

“I’m confident that, with the team’s experience, we can deliver a facility the city can be proud of.”

The council added: “Over the next few months, the professional team will develop the designs.

“The design must meet modern sports and energy standards and ensure value for money. The facility will be designed to reflect and integrate with the seafront location.

“The design process will take into account the feasibility work that has already been carried out around practicality, financial viability, and health and wellbeing impacts. It will be informed by the engagement work we’ve undertaken over the past two years.

“The new designs will be shared with the local community and existing centre users before submitting the full planning application.”

Alliance Leisure development director Tom Fairey said: “Alliance Leisure is delighted to partner with the council to progress this significant project for the regeneration of the King Alfred Leisure Centre, procured through the UK Leisure Framework.

“Alliance Leisure brings extensive experience, along with our specialist partners, and we look forward to working collaboratively with the council to shape a new, sustainable and inclusive leisure centre that meets the needs of the Brighton and Hove community, providing long-lasting improvements in physical and mental health and wellbeing.”

The council also said: “While the development of the new facility takes place, the intention is to keep the current facility open and operating for as long as is possible.”

Councillor Robins added: “The 80-year-old King Alfred Leisure Centre is beyond the end of its life and challenging to operate but it remains one of the most well-used facilities in the city.

“We’ll continue to do what we can to keep it open for as long as feasible while we progress our exciting new plans.

“The council and Freedom Leisure are committed to investing in the existing King Alfred Leisure Centre and making improvements where neede, to ensure residents continue to have access to a safe and accessible sports centre that meets the current needs of local residents.”

The council also outlined the next steps. It said: “Agreement on the design and the landowner’s consent for submission of a planning application will be sought at a cabinet meeting in summer 2025.

“The timeframe will be looked at by the professional team but a planning application is expected to be submitted by the end of 2025.

“Work will not begin on site before early 2026 and the facility is not expected to open before spring 2028.”