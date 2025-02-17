New planning rules for Brighton Marina will be approved after residents and businesses voted to adopt them.

Referendums were held on Thursday last week on the neighbourhood plan, which will be used to help decide planning applications in the area.

In both – one for residents, one for businesses – an overwhelming majority for yes was reached.

It calls for more homes, a health centre and a new primary school to be built there – meaning that should anyone come forward with these plans, they are more likely to go ahead.

Councillor Liz Loughran, chair of the Planning Committee, said: “I would like to thank the Brighton Marina Neighbourhood Forum for their work in developing this plan in consultation with their local community.

“And, of course, the residents and business people whose votes will help shape the future of their community.

“Following the Hove Station Area and Rottingdean Parish referendums, this will be the third part of the city to have a Made Neighbourhood Plan. I hope other areas will soon follow suit and bring forward their own plans.”

92% of the 248 votes cast by residents and 8 of the 9 votes cast in the business referendum were in favour of the plan being adopted by the council.

To see what’s in the plan, click here.