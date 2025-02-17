Rats have been spotted in a park in Hove, according to a former councillor who said that she was worried because the park was popular with children.

Dawn Barnett, who represented Hangleton and Knoll ward on Brighton and Hove City Council, said: “There are rats as big as cats in Greenleas.”

The former Conservative councillor said last week: “People will end up putting poison down themselves and I worry about pets and the children who play there.

“We’ve got the school holidays coming up. Something’s got to be done about it.

“I phoned the council but they said they don’t have pest control any more. They said, it’s a park. What do you expect!

“It’s partly because the bins keep being missed. It’s not the binmen’s fault. We’ve got loads of new homes.

“They just get added on to their rounds and it’s no wonder when they can’t get them all done, especially when the weather’s bad.

Labour councillor Alan Robins, the council’s cabinet member for sports and recreation, urged anyone concerned about a rat infestation to report it.

Councillor Robin said: “We have an external pest control contractor who we work with to tackle rodent infestations in our public parks where rats have the potential to cause problems for park users.

“This work is commissioned on a case-by-case basis and in response to concerns raised by residents and following initial investigations by our parks team.

“We would always encourage residents to report any problems with rats in our parks directly to the council via our website.”