Green councillors have criticised proposed cuts totalling £15 million as Brighton and Hove City Council prepares to set the budget for the coming financial year and said bold action was needed.

The main opposition party raised concerns about cuts to trading standards, libraries, the team dealing with unauthorised encampments, adult social care and the loss of the youth-led grants project.

Green group convenor Steve Davis said that his colleague and finance lead, Councillor Ollie Sykes, could “find a tenner down the back of a sofa 100 miles away” but there was nothing left.

Councillor Davis, who has run his own business for 20 years, said that it had reached the point where there was no money to “keep the lights on”.

As a member of the Green administration which set budgets with Labour councillors from 2020 to 2023, the opposition leader said that money could be found for “nice stuff” but national and global issues were affecting local finances.

He said: “We’ve seen the biggest transfer of wealth globally since the pandemic in history and people are wondering why there’s no money to pay for youth-led grants and things like this.

“What’s needed is bold action from the government that are just too scared to do it. I’ve been coming to this chamber for six years and every year it just gets worse and worse.

“Just show me how in 12 months’ time there’s going to be real change and this is going to be better because it’s not.

“It’s a managed decline of a country because of ever-decreasing ownership of assets globally and locally.

“I’m the most optimistic person in the world but, honestly, it’s like moving the deckchairs around on the Titanic.”

Councillor Sykes said that the council’s savings programme involved trying to reduce demand for housing, social care and foster care.

He was concerned that savings programmes could end up pushing those most in need away from council support.

He said: “In-year, you can’t achieve the savings. You predict a massive overspend to the end of the year – and then you have to do emergency cutbacks.

“You can’t do anything. You’re paralysed and then you struggle your way to the end of the year to achieve a balance and then the whole thing starts again.

“That’s no way to run a local authority when you regularly spend half the year in emergency freeze position and the arguments you make for savings are frankly fictitious. The model is broken.”

He called for proper resources for local government to properly fund the services people use.

Areas of concern in the budget include £1.5 million of pressure caused by increased national insurance payments which, the Greens said, were resulting in job losses.

They were also concerned about a £27,000 cut to trading standards proposed by ending civil fair trading advice to businesses and consumers.

The Youth Led Grants programme is also due to end, resulting in a £40,000 saving.

The Greens introduced the grants which affect youth projects and activities for young people aged 11 to 19 – or up to 25 if they have special educational needs.

The original budget was £120,000 but it has slowly been reduced until it was down to £40,000 for this current year.

The budget council meeting next Thursday (27 February) is due to debate savings totalling £15.8 million proposed for the 2025-26 financial year. The overall budget adds up to £1.1 billion including capital spending.

In 2025-26, the council expects to spend £880 million on day-to-day services, raising £198 million in council tax.

Councillors are being asked to approve a 4.99 per cent increase in the council’s share of the bill, of which 2 per cent is ring-fenced for adult social care.

Including precepts from the Sussex police and crime commissioner and East Sussex Fire Authority, the band D council tax is expected to be £2,455.79.

Additional precepts are paid by residents of Rottingdean parish and Hanover Crescent, Marine Square and Royal Crescent.

The budget council meeting is due to start at 5.30pm next Thursday. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.