The council has set aside almost £20 million to buy out up to 44 home owners in eight tower blocks blighted by safety concerns.

The flats were bought under the “right to buy” but the future is unclear for all eight blocks – and for their tenants and leaseholders – at sites in Hollingdean, Whitehawk and Kemp Town.

They were built using “large panel system” (LPS) construction – a method most commonly used in this country in the 1960s and 1970s.

But the pre-cast concrete buildings relied on walls rather than columns as the main load-bearing parts and are at greater risk from fires, explosions and high winds than more modern flats.

Concern about LPS blocks have come into focus since 72 people died as a result of the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017 although the London high-rise flats were built in a different way.

Next week, Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet is expected to approve a buy-back programme over the coming five years while officials and politicians work out what to do with the blocks.

As with New England House, the council-owned landmark commercial tower block near Preston Circus, in Brighton, refurbishment is one option – or the high-rise buildings could be demolished and the sites redeveloped.

A report to the council’s cabinet said: “The eight blocks do not meet the current safety standards in relation to their ability to resist a disproportionate collapse in the case of an explosion or large fire.

“Interim measures were put in place to ensure that the buildings remain safe to occupy while longer-term decisions are taken on the future of the blocks.”

If the cabinet approves the buy-back programme – which formed part of the council’s budget passed last month – the owners of 44 flats could receive about £300,000 each.

This would cover the cost of the council buying their flat from them as well as funding their bills for surveyors and legal work plus any mortgage redemption fees and stamp duty.

For 23 of the leaseholders, who still live in the flats that they own, the package would also cover their removal costs.

The total for this part of the programme could reach just over £13 million, with the council facing its own costs, while building in an amount for contingencies.

The programme costs also include funding for the initial feasibility work on the future of the eight high-rise buildings.

The report said: “Since residents were advised about the issues with the blocks in July 2024, we have continued to ‘buy back’ properties with vacant possession from leaseholders under our existing ‘home purchase policy’.

“Leaseholder concerns have been raised due to the impact of the current situation on the valuation of their properties together with their inability to sell on the open market as buyers are unable to secure mortgages.

“These impacts also mean resident leaseholders are unable to move home which they may wish to do for a variety of reasons, eg, for work or to fulfil caring responsibilities.

“Although a decision hasn’t been made on the long-term future programme for each block, the likelihood is that residents will need to move out either for a period of time for works to be carried out or on a permanent basis.

“This makes it highly probable that we will need to buy back leasehold interests in the blocks in order to have vacant units.”

The report added: “Given the difficulty that leaseholders now have selling on the open market, it is reasonable to offer the additional financial package alongside the market value at this early stage to ensure leaseholders are not disadvantaged by approaching the council early.

“This policy will also incentivise leaseholders to sell their properties to the council which will facilitate any regeneration or refurbishment programme.”

It also said: Putting in place options for tenants and leaseholders whilst decisions are

made on the future of the blocks provides them with real choice in the face

of extraordinary circumstances

The eight tower blocks contain 559 flats in total. They are

Dudeney Lodge and Nettleton Court in Hollingdean

St James’ House in Kemp Town

Falcon Court, Heron Court, Kestrel Court, Kingfisher Court and Swallow Court in Whitehawk

Options for the future of the eight blocks are due to be discussed by the cabinet in June. The report said: “These options will be underpinned by the main principles of creating a net increase in social housing.

“We will take a resident-led approach to the options for refurbishment or regeneration of each of the blocks to ensure we maximise the potential of any proposal and will carry out full consultations with residents.”

In the meantime, flats that become vacant could be made available to people who would otherwise be in temporary housing.

The council is not alone in having to deal with hefty bills for emergency and temporary housing and this could save money until any refurbishment or demolition work begins.

The report to the cabinet said that, although there is no immediate danger, some tenants also wanted to move out and were receiving help and advice.

Extra safety measures had been put in place, the council said, in addition to the long-standing ban on gas cannisters and barbecues.

These included a temporary ban on e-bikes and e-scooters, with alternative off-site storage having been made available including power supplies for recharging.

All eight blocks have a mix of on-site security staff and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to try to prevent people from taking banned items into the buildings.

The Chapel Street car park under St James’ House is closed – and parking has also been suspended under the Whitehawk blocks and in the garages behind Dudeney Lodge and Nettleton Court.

The cabinet is expected to approve the £18.8 million buy-back programme at a meeting at Hove Town Hall which is due to start at 2pm next Thursday (20 March). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.