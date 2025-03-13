MARISA AND THE MOTHS have announced a number of headline UK dates which run from April to August and includes a date here in Brighton at the Green Door Store on Friday 4th April with support from local duo WREX. This follows on from their highly acclaimed second album ‘What Doesn’t Kill You’, which reached No.1 in the Official UK Rock and Metal album charts on its release in May 2024.

MARISA AND THE MOTHS, who are Marisa Rodriguez (lead vocals, rhythm guitar and piano), Liam Barnes (bass guitar and backing vocals), Alessio “Alez” D’Ella (lead guitar) and Alex Ribchester (drums), have been turning heads with their unique alternative rock sound and powerhouse female vocals for several years now. Their self-titled debut album was released in 2019 and followed last year with ‘What Doesn’t Kill You’, described by fans as akin to a deep therapy session that you want to sing along with at the top of your lungs. Check out the ‘Borderline’ video HERE, the ‘Get It Off My Chest’ video HERE and the ‘Wither Away’ video HERE.

Both albums received ecstatic reviews from the likes of Metal Hammer, Kerrang! and Classic Rock and national radio plays from BBC Introducing Rock on Radio 1, the BBC Radio 2 Rock Show, Planet Rock, Total Rock, Kerrang! Fresh Blood and Primordial Radio. The band also recorded a live session of songs from both albums at the iconic Abbey Road Studios which will hopefully be released in 2025.

Marisa’s vocals delve into topics such as mental health, toxic relationships, trauma and sexuality, resonating deeply with her fellow misfits and anyone that has ever had to deal with similar hardships. Marisa also features on the latest Sophie Lloyd album ‘Imposter Syndrome’, which was nominated for Best Breakthrough album at the Heavy Music Awards 2024. Their collaboration single ‘Won’t You Come’ was released last year alongside other singles featuring Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Chris Robertson (Black Stone Cherry), Matt Heafy (Trivium) and Michael Starr (Steel Panther).

With several previous headline tours under their belt, support slots with artists such as the Kris Barras Band, Von Hertzen Brothers, Those Damn Crows, As December Falls and Elvana, and appearances at Planet Rockstock and 2000 Trees festivals, MARISA AND THE MOTHS continue to redefine the rock genre with their electrifying and unforgettable performances.

MARISA AND THE MOTHS LIVE DATES:

MARCH

Fri 21 NUNEATON Queens Hall

Sat 22 PRESTON The Ferret

APRIL

Fri 04 BRIGHTON Green Door Store

Sat 05 SWANSEA The Bunkhouse

Thu 10 WOLVERHAMPTON KK’s Steel Mill

Fri 11 LEEDS Brudenell Social Club

Sat 12 NEWCASTLE The Grove

Fri 18 OXFORD Bullingdon

Sat 19 NORTHAMPTON The Black Prince

Sun 20 LONDON Signature Brew

Thu 24 EXETER The Cavern

Fri 25 BIDEFORD The Palladium

Sat 26 PLYMOUTH The Junction

JUNE

Sun 01 LINCOLN Call Of The Wild Festival

Sun 29 WANLOCKHEAD Wildfire Festival

JULY

Fri 25 EBBW VALE Steelhouse Festival

AUGUST

Sat 09 STOCKPORT Firevolt Festival

Tour tickets can be purchased HERE.

linktr.ee/marisaandthemoths