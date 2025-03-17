Arsonists torched a playground climbing frame overnight, burning it to a crisp.

The damage to the play unit in Queens Park was discovered by council officers this morning.

It has now been barriered off until the site can be made safe.

Brighton and Hove City Council said the damage will be “devastating to the families who use it,” adding it is reviewing CCTV footage and are liaising with Sussex Police.

It’s estimated the cost of the damage is between £25,000 and £30,000. The council hopes to be able to replace the equipment by the summer.



Councillor Alan Robins, Cabinet Member for Sport and Recreation, said: “This is a disgusting act of arson.

“I simply cannot understand why anyone would want to damage a children’s playground. We’ve worked hard to try and make play facilities across the city fun and enjoyable for children, only to have that ruined by a mindless act of vandalism.

“I’d urge anyone with information about who may have done this to contact Sussex Police. We’ll be working as quickly as we can to replace the damaged equipment.”

The Queens Park play area was part of a £3 million pound revamp of our playgrounds in 2023.

If anyone has any information, contact Sussex Police on 101.