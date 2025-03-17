The Greens have selected their candidate for a by-election in Hove after a Labour councillor resigned earlier this month.

Geoff Shanks, 71, is to stand in the in Westbourne and Poets’ Corner by-election for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The date of the by-election has yet to be announced but council formally announced the vacancy a week ago after Leslie Pumm stood down on Monday 3 March on health grounds.

The Green Party said that Mr Shanks was the candidate to “hold Labour to account”.

Mr Shanks has lived in the ward for the past six years with his wife Sue who is a long-serving Green member of the council. The couple moved to Brighton and Hove more than 20 years ago.

He stood in the ward at the local elections in May 2023 when Leslie Pumm was elected and the Greens were runners up to Labour.

Mr Shanks is a retired accountant and is currently the treasurer of a local charity. He also volunteers for a national mental health helpline.

He said: “I am thrilled to have been selected by local members to stand in this by-election in the ward I live in. I know the area and the community well and would like to do my best to make our area better.

“This by-election is an opportunity to push Labour politicians towards a more progressive and green agenda – not more Labour cuts.

“Labour have broken election promises in both government and the council. Only by electing a Green can you ensure that your voice is heard on all the key issues.”

Councillor Steve Davis, the Green leader of the opposition on the council, said: “Geoff is a committed member of the community and we would be delighted to have him join the council as a Green councillor.

“This election will be between the Greens and Labour so every Green vote counts.

“Another Labour councillor will make no difference to how this council works. For another voice to hold Labour to account, Geoff is the only choice to vote for.”