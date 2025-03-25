The Conservatives have selected the party’s candidate for the forthcoming by-election in Westbourne and Poets Corner ward.

The party has chosen Anthony Meadows, widely known as Tony, a self-employed antique furniture restorer.

Mr Meadows was the mayor’s consort in 2011-12 when his wife Anne was the mayor of Brighton and Hove.

The party said: “Brighton and Hove Conservatives have selected Anthony (Tony) Meadows to be their candidate for the Westbourne and Poets Corner by-election on Thursday 1 May.

“Mr Meadows was endorsed by the party’s Executive Council yesterday evening (Monday 24 March).

“He was born in the city and has spent his whole life here. He is married to Anne Meadows who is a councillor for Patcham and Hollingbury. They have two children.

The by-election was called after Labour councillor Leslie Pumm, who won his seat at the local elections in May 2023, resigned earlier this month, citing health grounds.

As an antique furniture restorer, Mr Meadows said that he was appalled at the way Brighton and Hove’s heritage had been allowed to fall into disrepair.

He said: “It’s disgraceful the way our wonderful city has been allowed to deteriorate. I want to hold Labour and the Green Party to account for the damage they’ve done.

“Everywhere I look there are potholes, graffiti, weeds on the pavements and unreliable rubbish and recycling collections.”

The Conservatives said: “In addition to being a keen gardener, Mr Meadows cares deeply about the problems facing small businesses in the city. Since Labour came to power, 200,000 small businesses have folded across the country.

“Mr Meadows is passionate about helping our small shops and other businesses to survive so that we have a vibrant city to live in.

“Mr Meadows served as a school governor for many years. He is concerned about the state of education in the city.”

He said: “School deficits have never been higher. They are really struggling.”