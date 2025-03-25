Local promoters ‘An Alternative Gathering’ (in association with Indigo Bravo) have certainly pulled out all the stops on this one! They are putting on four rock solid bands that will keep all punky types more than satisfied! This event will be happening at the height of summer on Saturday 28th June, so it’s your chance to get down and sweaty at Brighton’s premier independent rock bar, The Pipeline, located at 6 Little East Street, BN1 1HT and enjoy the sounds and sights of Bad Habits, with support from Scare Taxi, Joanna & The Dropouts and Thee Derelique.

Let’s meet the bands….

Bad Habits

Bad Habits who are Jo (vocals), Sellyoursouls (guitar), Monica (bass, vocals), Andy (lead guitar) and Peepeace (drums), started out as one of the most genuine expressions of rock & roll and ended up being the definition of it! The quintet from Athens, Greece blends classic rock nostalgia, punk explosions, and modern references, in a perfect balance between the alt ’00s and the raw rock power of the ’70s. This recipe resulted in one of the most high-energy acts you will catch live nowadays, which explains why they are on a steady upward trajectory in the years of their existence.

Capturing the essence of diverse rock influences, from the hyper-energetic The Stooges to the trashy-glam of the New York Dolls and the songwriting mastermind of The Replacements, the group, established in late 2020, took to the studio to show off their full potential and distinctive sound. Check out their ‘Down In Flames’ video HERE. Check out their tunes on their Bandcamp page HERE.

whatisrocknroll.com

Scare Taxi

Trash rock-punk-pop duo Scare Taxi can be found parked up in Brighton hoovering up the multifarious styles and ideologies of Brighton’s culture and fermenting this with their former eclectic gene pool to create a sound that only a drummer morphed to machine could keep up with. Read our review on the band from their 18th October 2024 gig HERE. Check out their tunes on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Joanna & The Dropouts

Rock’n’roll from Brighton. Catchy rock songs wrapped in a leopard print bow! Read our review on the band from their 2nd October 2024 gig HERE. Check out their tunes on their Bandcamp page HERE.

Thee Derelique

Garage Pop Punks from Brighton. Read our review on the band from their 2nd October 2024 gig HERE. Listen to their ‘Don’t Make Any Noise’ single HERE.

The Pipeline is a compact venue and so tickets regularly sell out fast! So if you are thinking of attending this gig then speedily purchase your tickets HERE.