On the day when Sussex University was fined £585,000 for breaking free speech rules, the vice-chancellor wrote to all staff urging them not to speak to the media.

In an email to staff that was sent yesterday morning, vice-chancellor Sasha Roseneil said: “Sussex has a foundational commitment to academic freedom and freedom of speech.”

A few lines later, she said: “Given the media interest in this story, there is the possibility that journalists may contact members of staff for comment.

“If you are contacted by a journalist, please refer them to the university’s central press office.”

In an article for the Politics Home website, the vice-chancellor criticised the regulator, the Office for Students, and its “Kafka-esque” investigation.

She said: “Levying a wholly disproportionate fine after a flawed, politically motivated and wasteful investigation – when the higher education sector is in financial crisis – serves no one.”

But in an editorial today (Thursday 27 March), The Times praised the Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, for backing the regulator and for saying that students should expect their views to be challenged.

The leading article, headlined “Lesson Not Learnt”, said: “Sussex says the penalty reignites the ‘culture wars’. It does no such thing. It is about truth and the right to speak it. One doesn’t require a PhD to understand that.”

Today, one staff member said: “My colleagues tend to be highly articulate and care deeply about the university.

“Given the pressure on budgets, some of us would prefer to feel freely able to express our thoughts about such a big fine and how it will affect staff and students.

“One of the risks of sending out an email like this is its potential to reinforce the criticisms made about the nature and extent to which freedom of speech is tolerated here.”

Another said: “It ought to be possible to discuss difficult and complex and controversial ideas without enduring the campaign of threats, intimidation and personal vilification that drove out Kathleen Stock.

“There are, of course, balances to be struck between freedom of speech and respect for other people and their opinions.

“Not everyone believes that the university achieved the right and proper balance on this issue and the email from the vice-chancellor has only served to reinforce that disbelief.”

A third said: “While I have a different perspective to Stock and I’m angry about the fine and I sympathise with the wish to challenge it, it could backfire.

“The lawyers will prosper but, in the current climate, it wouldn’t surprise me if the fine was increased, especially if supportive voices are silenced.”

The university was contacted for comment.