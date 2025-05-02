Ever get overwhelmed and wish life was simpler? Hannah’s decided to live as a sheep. Comedy, original songs and heartfelt sharing. Bonkers!

YOU’RE INVITED TO HANNAH’S BIG GOODBYE PARTY! (Please, no presents)

Hannah’s given it her best shot. Now she’s waving goodbye to human life as she knows it… and is going to live as a sheep!

Be prepared to be wowed by sheep facts, banging tunes and an epic sheep outfit – via an office party, a rave and the No.35 bus. But let’s not give it all away – the best parties need the odd surprise…

Set to take the UK by storm, The Beauty of Being Herd is a funny, heartfelt, quirky show, exploring themes of belonging, social anxiety, neurodiversity and consent in a playful, sensitive way.

This show is for anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider: maybe you’re shy, maybe you regularly accidentally put your foot in it, or maybe you’ve just found yourself spending time with people that aren’t ‘your people.’

Runner-up for Best Newcomer and Best New Writing at Manchester Fringe 2024, The Beauty of Being Herd is Gaulier graduate Ruth Berkoff’s debut show and we can’t wait to meet ewe!

A show for anyone who’s ever felt like an outsider.

This show is part of the Half A Camel Productions contribution to Brighton Fringe this year, taking place at Presuming Ed, Brighton’s iconic 45-seater comedy venue.

Event details:

BRIGHTON FRINGE –

Friday 2nd May, 7:45pm

Saturday 3rd May, 5:15pm

Saturday 24th May, 7:45pm

Sunday 25th May, 5:15pm ​

​Venue: Presuming Ed (Half a Camel), 114-115, London Rd, Brighton BN1 4JG.

Tickets

Standard: £10

Conc: £5

241 available for these performances.

BRIGHTON TICKETS