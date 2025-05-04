Below are more pictures as thousands of people joined the Children’s Parade to mark the start of the Brighton Festival.

The streets were lined with spectators on a glorious morning as children from dozens of local schools joined the event.

The parade was led by the Festival’s guest director this year, Anoushka Shankar, the Grammy-nominated musician and composer.

She was joined by the mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Mohammed Asaduzzaman, and the mayoress, Most Jasmin Ara.

Several bands played as other chanted or drummed along a route from the North Laine to the seafront.

The theme this year was New Dawn, with organisers Same Sky inspiring an array of artwork showing some of the many objects cherished by local children.

Almost 60 schools took part in the parade this year and Same Sky said that, to help support the event, people could donate.

To donate, click here.

The community arts group said: “Help us continue our work with people who have never been involved with art before, people who lack financial security, who have problems with learning or are mentally or physically unwell and people who feel excluded.

“Your donation will help us to develop their creative skills and talents and see how art can change their everyday life.”

The Brighton Festival runs until Monday 26 May. Some events are free. For more details of all events, click here.

Pictures below by Paul Jenkins …