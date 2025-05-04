Brighton and Hove Albion face Newcastle United at the Amex this afternoon with Jan Paul van Hecke back in the side.

Yankuba Minteh makes the starting line up although Brighton will be without Kaoru Mitoma and Solly March in the 2pm kick off.

Newcaastle, in fourth place, are chasing a Champions League place while Albion, in tenth, still have a faint hope of the prospect of European football next season if they can stick to winning ways.

Dan Burn returns to the Amex with the Magpies but the visitors are without Joelinton. But Alexander Isak will be among those in the Ton line up hoping to rack up another win.