Brighton and Hove Albion 4 Arsenal 2

Brighton and Hove Albion left Arsenal shell-shocked once again as they ran out 4-2 winners in their final Women’s Super League home game of the season.

Gunners boss Renee Slegers had been expecting a response after the 5-2 defeat by Aston Villa on Wednesday (30 April) and made six changes to her side.

The Villa defeat followed their Champions League heroics against Lyon to reach the final.

But Brighton gave their fans a memorable send-off at the Broadfield Stadium, with Fran Kirby firing in the opening goal after 16 minutes.

Caitlin Foord soon equalised but then Jelena Cankovic struck either side of the break.

Her second came after Arsenal were caught playing out from the back and it put the hosts firmly in control after 52 minutes.

Kiko Seike added a fourth just two minutes later following a swift counter-attack to keep fifth-placed Brighton on course for their highest ever finish in the WSL.

Arsenal scored a late consolation through Mariona Caldentey in stoppage time, with Jenna Nighswonger’s effort then pushed on to the crossbar.

It left Slegers’ squad to regroup as they aim to make sure of runners-up spot in their last league match against closest rivals Manchester United.