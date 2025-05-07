Every household in Brighton and Hove will be sent a food waste caddy as part of the new service, due to roll out from autumn.

Small five litre caddies and compostable liners will go to every home, while those with kerbside collections will also get a 23 litre caddy for outside – about 40cm high by 30cm wide.

The kerbside caddies will be emptied by Cityclean every week, and new communal food waste bins will be emptied more frequently, some daily.

The council estimates households currently throw away 21,634 tonnes of food waste every year – about 2.8kg per household per week.

However, it calculates the likely average amount recycled under the new scheme is likely to be much less – just 0.74kg per household per week.

This is because not everyone will participate – but also because some households may take steps to reduce food waste once they realise how much they produce.

More than a third of the food waste thrown away in samples used to produce these estimates was still packaged, either partially or fully unopened.

A report going before a meeting of Brighton and Hove City Council’s cabinet next Thursday says the waste will first be taken to Veolia’s Hollingdean depot, where it will be tipped into sealed waste containers.

It says: “Food waste will move out of Hollingdean frequently, which could be two or three container movements per day, meaning the food waste would move off-site quicker than if it were in the black bag stream.

“As the food waste will now be handled in sealed containers at Hollingdean our assessment is that smell emissions in the local area from food waste will be no worse and possibly better than they are now.”

From Hollingdean, it will be taken to Lewes to be composted.

The rollout will take place from September this year to March 2026.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, cabinet member forenvironmental services, said: “Our recycling rates have been historically low compared to other local authorities, so making it easier for residents to recycle more is a key priority for the council.

“Getting additional materials, including food waste, out of the general refuse will improve our recycling rates. The food waste will be turned into compost for use in and around the city.

“We know how much our residents want food waste collections so it’s essential we introduce them as soon as possible.

“That’s why we’re investing £1.2 million to fund the service, alongside DEFRA’s capital funding for vehicles and equipment.”

Until the new service is operational, the council says people should continue to put food waste in with general waste.

Plans to expand the range of recycled materials to include plastic pots, tubs and trays – such as yoghurt pots, fruit trays/punnets, margarine tubs, and soup pots, are also due to start soon, although the date has not yet been announced.

The council says this will eventually be expanded to also include food and drink cartons, as well as aluminium foil and foil trays.

Cabinet is also being asked to agree to this expanded dry mixed recycling offer to remain in place through to the end of the current disposal contract until 2033.