Mercury Prize-nominated and much loved independent artist Nadine Shah brings her mesmerising voice and raw, theatrical energy to Brighton Festival for one night only.

Fresh from touring with Depeche Mode and Young Fathers, Shah performs tracks from her acclaimed fifth album Filthy Underneath (2024) — a bold, unflinching exploration of mental health, addiction, and survival. Expect a magnetic, emotionally charged set from one of the UK’s most fearless and compelling songwriters.

Support comes from the genre-blurring Ms Mohammed. This London-based performer born in Trinidad of Indian descent, is known for pushing boundaries with her lyrics and powerful live gigs accompanied by a distinctive guitar style.

Details

Date: Friday 24 May

Doors: 7:30pm Ms Mohammed: 8:00pm Nadine Shah: 9:00pm

Ends: 10:30pm

Tickets: £25 / £28*

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult (18+)

There is a £3.50 per order charge for all phone and online bookings (not applicable to Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival members)