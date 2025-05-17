The Attenborough Centre on University of Sussex’s Falmer Campus has been transformed into a deep sea scape as it hosts an important and evocative installation this week giving an amazing insight into the plight of these fragile environments.

The hour long piece is presented as a triptych of large video screens showing different aspects of the marine world, sometimes consistent, sometimes contrasting. The room is a wide open space giving a sense of the vastness of the ocean, and in particular the deep parts we are visiting. There are beanbags to sit on, with chairs provided as well, and the total darkness and utter silence at the beginning give the venue a vivid remoteness. The films contain a wide range of media including speeches from activists in countries boarding the oceans, contributions from local residents and most importantly, the creatures that live in this environment.

Throughout the piece, beauty is highlighted: images of delicate jelly fish undulating, extreme close ups of exotic tiny creatures in barren landscapes and a mesmeric sequence featuring a giant squid that appears to morph in front of us. The messages are clear and stark, the responsibilities recognised, the actions required highlighted, but there is no preaching, just a demonstration of what is at risk if we don’t act.

We were lucky to be joined by Liam Francis, a dancer tasked with activating the installation over the first two days. He appears to be moving with the creatures on the screens as he encounters them, twisting into shapes they would recognise as their own, at one with the piece. This enhances the film whilst not detracting from them, a sensual texture that was highly original and wonderful to experience.

Created by Emma Critchley, this piece is very strong and totally engaging. Your eyes are drawn to the numerous images and movements, but you also have time to take everything in. We particularly enjoyed the quiet passages which give time to think about the unusual scenes.

The performance runs for the whole of this week in Falmer before moving to Tate St. Ives. If you get a chance, this is a perfect way to experience life in a forgotten and hidden world that will leave you feeling both peaceful and moved to ensure it survives.

