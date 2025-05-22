A powerful performance is taking place at the Rotunda Theatre Brighton this week which promises to change the way we think about domestic violence.

Drowning In The Sound is a play which examines how sexual violence and coercive control are experienced, using interviews with three survivors to carefully stitch together the true stories so we can see behind the headlines and see how these people feel. It looks at the struggles, the secret thoughts and the personal shame these people feel, allowing us to see their perspectives.

Supported by music, dance, multimedia, and broadcast, this performance redirects the narrative from acts of abuse and those who conduct them to the

slow and necessary recovery of those who survived.

We are looking forward to seeing how this challenging subject matter is dealt with with what sounds like an extremely immersive experience.

The play is devised and developed by Andrew Martin Lee & The Midnight Florists.

Performance Dates:

Tuesday 20 May (20:00)

Saturday 25 May (20:00)

Sunday 26 May (20:00)

All performances are at the Rotunda Theatre – Bubble Regency Square, BN1 2FG

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe at £14/£10.