Continued dredging at Brighton Marina could threaten marine wildlife, campaigners have warned.

Brighton Kemptown MP Chris Ward and Sussex Wildlife Trust have slammed the decision to grant a 10-year licence to the owners of Brighton Marina.

The licence, issued by the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) allows the marina to dispose of its dredged material off Rottingdean, which has been used as a disposal site since the 1970s.

Its feared this will threaten blue mussel beds, native oysters, and rare species such as the short-snouted seahorse. Residents have also raised concerns about sludge washing up on beaches and deteriorating water quality.

Mr Ward said: “I am furious that this license has been granted. I’ve been working with residents and local groups on this for months.

“There is uniform hostility to the license being awarded again — it flies in the face of the local community’s views and the MMO’s responsibility to protect our marine and natural environment.

“It can’t be right that unelected, unaccountable bodies like the MMO can ride roughshod over local concerns like this. This decision directly undermines the MMO’s own remit to protect and enhance our precious marine environment.”

Sarah Ward, marine conservation officer for Sussex Wildlife Trust said: “We are appalled that the Marine Management Organisation has granted Brighton Marina’s Marine Licence to continue dumping dredged sludge on the sensitive chalk reefs and the other amazing marine habitats in Beachy Head West Marine Conservation Zone.

“We believe this activity is fundamentally incompatible with protecting such an important protected site.

“The water quality of our sea is already in dire need of improvement because of pollution with sewage, chemicals and sediment and pouring sludge directly into a supposedly protected site makes a mockery of the Government’s targets to improve the marine environment.

“We will be reviewing options for further action once we have considered all the detail. This is a dark day for our efforts to restore our coastal special places.”

A spokesman for Premier Marinas said the licence had been issued following a detailed application process.

He said: “This allows essential site maintenance to continue in accordance with the Brighton Marina Act.

“Extensive testing confirms that the dredged material is not contaminated and remains suitable for disposal at sea.

“The application has been extensively reviewed and assessed in accordance with current legislation by the MMO, which, following broad consultation with statutory and non-statutory consultees, has deemed it acceptable to continue using the long-established disposal site while also ensuring the marine environment is appropriately protected.

“Their detailed decision documentation addressing concerns raised during the consultation is publicly available online and we encourage all those with an interest to read this.

“We take our responsibility to protect the environment within which we operate extremely seriously and assure everyone that in accepting the new licence, we will continue to undertake monitoring to the full specification established by the MMO through consultation with its statutory advisors.”