Aditya Prakash produced a stunning performance last night at Brighton’s Corn Exchange, introducing us to a fascinating genre of music by weaving personal stories into the gorgeous textures created on stage.

ROOM-i-Nation brings to life Aditya’s 2023 album ISOLASHUN, using live music, soundscape, an Akram Khan dance film made specifically for the project, video projection, and personal stories to illuminate the immigrant experience and offer a hopeful look at bridging cultures, generations, and musical traditions.

Karnatik music is a prominent musical traditional, primarily associated with Southern India, one we hadn’t heard of before. However, Prakash was born and raised in the US, a different world altogether, the mixing of the two cultures resulting in this passionate performance. The piece tackles issues of belonging and culture clash by immersing us in the music. This is no music history lecture, it is one person exploring their heritage, dealing with the legacy of the past and finding their way to a new meaning.

The show involves clever use of multi-media, with voices from family members playing a important part alongside a large screen that supports the narrative with subtle changes in the visuals. It is the music that stays with you however, a powerful performance which creates a deep understanding songs’ meanings, even if you are unable to translate the words used. Prakash plays all the instruments whilst singing, a masterful display of competence utilising loop technology to build the sound and layer the effects. The voice is distinctive and rich, easily moving from intense passages to soft and lyrical melodies, a virtuoso performance demonstrating pure talent.

This is a standout performance in Brighton Festival this year – warm and personal and totally engaging. We were delighted to discover this amazing artist, enjoyed lush staging and stunning sound quality and now want to know more about his passions.

Performance Dates:

Wed 21 May, 7.30pm

Thu 22 May, 9pm

Fri 23 May 7:30pm

Tickets are available from Brighton Festival – £22.50/£18.50