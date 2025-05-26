A 16-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a bus in Western Road, in Brighton, this afternoon (Monday 26 May).

Police closed the eastern end of the road in both directions, including the Churchill Square bus stops, as they dealt with the aftermath of the accident, with buses diverted.

The accident happened at about 3.40pm and paramedics initially treated the girl was at the scene.

It involved a double-decker operated by Brighton and Hove Buses close to Deichmanns shoe shop.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The force said: “Western Road has been closed in Brighton following a collision between a bus and a teenager.

“Emergency services were called at around 3.40pm and a 16-year-old girl was treated at the scene by the ambulance service.

“She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Western Road has been closed from the Clock Tower up to H&M.

“Inquiries are ongoing to understand the full circumstances and the road will remain closed while this work is carried out.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Sunstone.

“Buses have been diverted and the public are asked to avoid the area.

“Thank you for your patience and we will provide updates as soon as possible.”