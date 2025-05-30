When improv comedy is done well, it’s a joy to watch, and Stranded had everything we needed for a fun night of comedy and silliness.

When Matt and his teaching assistant crash on a deserted island with their drama club students, the only way to keep spirits alive and the group intact is to use improv comedy. We see them struggle with isolation, deal with danger, overthrow a tyrant and ultimately survive the experience. Through the scripted drama, there are opportunities to play and the audience are highly involved throughout. We root for them both across the evening, suspect the unseen children may not be as responsive as we were, but hope they will become better teachers as a result of it all.

Stranded is created by The Two Horsemen, Liam and Tom, who attack the script and the prompts they receive from the audience with real gusto. They are adept at changing tack, embody their characters and are always looking to find the funniest line possible. The scripted drama works well as a scaffold for their improv, giving the audience some continuity rather than just a series of games. It is the physicality of the two of them together that makes the scenarios work, each of them using their difference in size and clowning abilities to make the situations more ridiculous. We really liked the story arc and how willing they both were to play along as the audience tried to manipulate them.

This is a great little show with lots of potential – well worth seeing.

Performance Dates:

May 29th – 7.30 pm

May 30th – 7.30 pm

The Actors Theatre, Brighton

Tickets are available from Brighton Fringe – £10/£8

Cast:

Liam Brennan

Tom Jacob-Ewles