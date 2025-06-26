A burglar who stole or destroyed thousands of pounds worth of food in a series of garden centre raids was eventually caught after he broke his foot climbing over the fence.

Andrew Nicol, 38, hobbled into the dock on crutches yesterday to be sentenced for three burglaries at Dobbies Garden Centre in Brighton.

Prosecuting at Brighton Magistrates Court, Benjamin Parkinson said Nicol had targeted Dobbies on 20 April, 14 May and 2 June.

He also broke in on 4 June, which is when he was caught after his fall.

He stole just over £600 worth of food on his first attempt, and on his second and third, left chiller units open leading to more than £8,000 worth of food being either stolen or having to be destroyed.

He was also charged with stealing a number of stone ornaments on 4 June, but this was not proceeded with.

Defending, Cathy Walker said that since being released from prison for attempting to rob the post office in St George’s Road, Brighton in 2021, he had managed to hold down a job for some time and remain off drugs.

But when the company he worked for went bust, at about the same time as two deaths in the family and the loss of two pets, he had started using crack cocaine again.

He was living with his dad in Plaistow Close, Whitehawk – close to Dobbies – when the burglaries took place.

She said: “It was a very stupid thing to do. At the conclusion of the last burglary, he jumps over tyhe fence and breaks his foot – he’s been in custody since.

“It’s looking a shade it shouldn’t look and he needs some urgent help and he’s not getting that in Lewes Prison. It’s bruised and mis-shapen.

“He’s been told he needs to have two operations on it – he was taken to hospital initially and they said it was too swollen. His painkiller prescription ran out two days ago.

“The prison have given him crutches, but that’s it. He can’t even make himself a drink because he can’t use the crutches and the kettle at the same time.

“This has all made him think about the impact of what he’s been doing, both on him and his family.”

Sentencing, district judge Tessa Szagun told Nicol the offences taken together easily passed the threshold for custody, with a sentence of 12 months in prison.

But having read his probation report, she said she was going to suspend the sentence, saying: “Given what’s said about your willingness to respond positively with your substance misuse, I’m prepared to give you the opportunity to compley and to suspend the term of imprisonment for 18 months.

“This is hanging over you for the next 18 months.”

She also imposed a six month drug rehabilitation requirement, 14 rehabilitation activity days, a tag for three months and banned him from Dobbies for a year.

He was ordered to pay a fine of £2,500, a surcharge of £150 and £85 in court costs.