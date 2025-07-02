Brighton and Hove Albion have completed the sale of Joao Pedro to Chelsea in a deal reported to be worth up to £60 million.

This is twice as much as the price paid to Watford two years ago when Brighton spent a club record to bring Pedro to the Amex..

Albion said: “Joao Pedro has completed a permanent move to Chelsea for undisclosed terms.

“The Brazil international joined Albion in summer 2023, scoring 30 goals in 70 appearances.”

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “This is a good move for all parties.

It’s an excellent deal for the club and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent.

“It’s also an exciting move for Joao: it gives him the opportunity to play Champions League football this coming season, and he will of course be keen to cement his position in the Brazil team ahead of the World Cup next summer.

“Joao has given us some wonderful moments – during my time and before I came to the club – so on behalf of everyone I would like to thank him for his service over the past two seasons and wish him the best for the future.”

Albion added: “The 24-year-old joined us from Watford, at the time for a club record fee, scoring on his debut in a 4-1 win over Luton Town.

“That would be the first of 19 Premier League goals he would score for us but his goals in the Europa League would prove to be the most memorable.

“A penalty in the final minutes of our 2-2 draw at Marseille was followed by a stunning strike against the French outfit at home in our final group stage game, confirming our place as group winners.

“His first season would see him become the first player in the club’s Premier League era to finish a campaign with 20 goals in all competitions while his form was recognised by his country in November 2023 as he was handed his senior debut.

“Ten Premier League goals came in the 2024-25 campaign while he also notched up 10 assists over the course of his two seasons at the Amex.”