Brighton and Hove Albion have signed the French defender Olivier Boscagli on a free transfer from Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven.

Brighton tried to sign the left-sided defender last summer but the leading Eredivisie side turned down an £8 million bid. Some have valued Boscagli today at £16 million.

But his contract expired last month and now the 27-year-old has made the move from PSV to Brighton as a free agent.

Albion said: “We’re pleased to confirm the signing of defender Olivier Boscagli on a five-year contract, subject to Premier League and FA approval.

“The 27-year-old Frenchman joins us from Eredivisie champions PSV for whom he made 30 appearances last season and contributed one goal and six assists.”

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “We’re delighted to welcome Olivier to Brighton.

“He has got a lot of experience with PSV and we like his versatility – he can play in several positions and we feel it is important to have these players in our squad.

“We are looking forward to working with him.”

The former France under-21 international joined PSV in 2019 having started his career with Nice.

He made 204 appearances for PSV where he played as a central defender and at left-back.

Olivier enjoyed a hugely successful time in the Netherlands, winning back-to-back Eredivisie titles as well as picking up the Johan Cruyff Shield twice and the KNVB Cup in 2023.

He is the second defender to have signed for the club in recent weeks after Diego Coppola. Other signings include wingers Tommy Watson and Yoon Doyoung and forward Charalampos Kostoulas.

Earlier today, Albion said that the club had sold Joao Pedro to Chelsea and Valentin Barco to Strasbourg.