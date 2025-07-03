A community garden is holding an open day tomorrow (Friday 4 July) having recently celebrated 31 years of working with children struggling at school and adults with learning disabilities.

Moulsecoomb Forest Garden and Wildlife Project is welcoming visitors from 12 noon to 6pm to showcase the place where it offers cooking skills, gardening and outdoor education.

Last month, its new outdoor kitchen area was opened by the double gold medal winning Olympic athlete Daley Thompson who appeared in the reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year.

He said at the time: “I’ve just opened the Moulsecoomb Forest Garden’s open kitchen. They don’t have an indoor one!

“Lovely space with even lovelier people. I think that visit has inspired me more than them. Thank you, Forest Garden!”

The outdoor kitchen area was created with the help of National Lottery funding and is a place where people learn to cook healthy meals from scratch.

Tomorrow, everyone is welcome for garden tours and a chance to explore a timber-framed eco cabin, check out the pond life, hunt for bugs and make pizza.

The organisers promised a chance to try out some “primitive technology” and added: “There’ll be plenty of art activities to get creative with, plus a garden café serving hot drinks and delicious cakes.”

The project started in 1994 and became a charity in 1995, offering an alternative place to learn for pupils who were struggling in conventional classrooms.

The charity said: “By collaborating with local schools, social services, pupil referral units and the youth service, we support young people in progressing within mainstream education and achieving their full potential.”

The garden can be found tucked away behind platform 2 at Moulsecoomb railway station.