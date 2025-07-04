A man suspected of attempted rape in Brighton has been arrested after a public appeal by Sussex Police.

The force said: “Police investigating a suspected attempted rape in Brighton have made an arrest.

“An incident was reported by a bus driver to the police in the early hours of Sunday morning (29 June).

“The driver told police that a woman had claimed a man had attempted to rape her in an alleyway near North Street.

“The bus was in Old Steine at about 12.10am and a man left the area after boarding the bus.

“A CCTV image of a man officers wished to speak with was issued on Tuesday (1 July).

“We can further confirm that following the appeal, a 32-year-old man, from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

“He has been bailed, pending further inquiries.

“Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101, quoting serial 22 of 29/06.”