A business in Old Steine has complained that a bus stop has been moved next to a loading bay and blocks a small but busy street just off the A23.
The move followed the start of work to change the road layout in the area as part of a project known as Valley Gardens Phase 3 (VG3).
Bus stop H was previously next to the war memorial. It is shown in the latest VG3 newsletter as having been relocated to just south of Pavilion Street.
But, instead, the stop is by the corner of Prince’s Street, almost opposite the old bus stop.
The move is causing frustrations because several buses block access to disabled bays and doctor’s parking in Prince’s Street.
And the director of Brighton Language College International, Gary Farmer, said that the often-blocked loading bay was used for student transport.
Mr Farmer has written to the council. He has been an active member of the Valley Gardens Forum, raising concerns about the new road layouts for six years.
He is concerned that the buses could end up using the area by the loading bay for months at the height of the busy summer season.
He asked whether some of the buses could use an alternative stop, such as the one for the 7, 12 and 18, further around Old Steine to reduce congestion.
Mr Farmer, who has previously stood for election to the council, said: “The bus stop was supposed to be further along the road, away from the disabled bays / doctor bays / Prince’s Street access / loading bay.
“The information given out to us and the information on the old H bus stop still has the location as further down on Pavilion Parade and not Old Steine.
“The traffic is a nightmare. Someone will get knocked down sooner or later. Nobody has thought this through. It is as if it has been written on the back of a crisp packet.
“We are told one thing and then something else happens. Who thought this would be a good idea? It has only just started and we are all up in arms here.
“The fear is that the loading bay will be a permanent bus stop. We are receiving mixed messages and there is no continuity or acceptable management of the situation.”
Brighton and Hove City Council said that the stop was where it was shown on the map, with the marker in a midpoint for illustrative purposes.
The stop extends up Pavilion Parade, with buses stopping on both sides of Prince’s Street and, the council said, when the loading bay was in use, the buses would stop further back.
Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, said: “These changes are part of major improvements which will transform the heart of the city for the benefit of all as part of the Valley Gardens Phase 3 (VG3) project.
“The current arrangements for this bus stop on the Old Steine are temporary and we included details in our recent VG3 newsletter.
“The temporary bus stop is south of Pavilion Street as shown on the map which is accurate. We have retained the loading bay to the south. It remains in use and businesses continue to use this space.
“There will be some further temporary changes to where buses stop over the coming weeks as work takes place to remove the traffic islands but we aim to keep the number of changes and disruption to a minimum.
“We’ll continue to update residents and businesses using the website, street signs and regular project newsletters about forthcoming works.
“Some short-notice changes may be necessary to allow the works to progress and so we can respond to any issues to keep buses and traffic moving in this busy area.
“We’re working to keep disruption to residents, businesses and bus passengers to a minimum and apologise for any inconvenience during this time as we make these transformational city centre improvements.
“Work is progressing well and there is already much more space and a more direct route for pedestrians in this area while we keep traffic flowing and bus passengers updated.”
The recent newsletter has the bus stop in a different place, the council has put it on a junction with Princes St. We have buses stopping at a junction and letting people off and on in the middle of the road. Princes St remains blocked and the disabled parking bays cut off for those who need them. The council is lying, the bus company are confused and there are multiple near misses daily. The loading bay which should be for local businesses and residents has a bus stop in the middle of it, they council say this is until October. Bus Stop X was originally further north and then they moved it and move it again and again – each time edging further southwards. The council do not know what they are talking about and still insist it is in a different place to where it truly is. Princes St has a bin liner over the 1 way sign and pavements remain dig up as the contractors cannot connect the new lamp posts to the mains current.
Reform’s Gary Farmer tends to have a lot of complaints of this nature. Where does the sense of entitlement to use the space in question as a drop of by large coaches for HIS business come from? Is there not a designated coach station not 10 minutes walk from here…
He’s not complaining as a member of a party though is he. The article repeatedly references his position at a local business/ education site. His membership of any political party isn’t mentioned or reported as a factor.
If you’ve ever walked by the general area you’d know that any student transport is transit van type not pcv 50 seater coaches.
He and the reporter make numerous references to loss of access to Dr’s, disabled parking and other businesses so any sense of entitlement appears imagined by yourself. That aside. As a business owner paying rates and being located in the affected area he, along with other geographically located businesses have a reasonable expectation to be able to make use of such bays which exist to enable delivery drivers to park legally and reduce the chance of impending traffic flows.
Don’t know the bloke. Don’t work for him. How I vote is nobodies business but having checked he’s not in my ward or constituency so even if I was inclined to vote for him or his party the point would be moot.
I’m pig sick of these never ending roadworks the bus service is bad enough as it is without this the 50 service the worst in Europe doesn’t turn right at old steine but all the other services do