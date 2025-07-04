A restaurant and bar has lost its drinks licence because of links to serious crime after a police raid.

A Brighton and Hove City Council licensing panel revoked the premises licence for E39, of 86-87 Western Road, Hove, on Monday (30 June).

The decision was made at a licence review hearing requested by Sussex Police, with force seeking a “complete reset” of the way that the premises was run.

Sussex Police said that four men – said to be employees – were arrested when the premises was raided last month and cocaine was found.

At the panel hearing, police licensing officer Mark Thorogood said that the venue needed a new operator with no links to the current business.

He said that the designated premises supervisor (DPS), Sara Deraj, who should have day-to-day control of alcohol sales, told police officers that she was a stay-at-home mum.

Mrs Deraj promised to take control of the business in an attempt to hold on to the licence.

E39, also styled as E Thirty-Nine, is run by Seafront Hospitality Ltd, owned by 40-year-old Greek chef Jonida Dera who is the licence holder.

But the panel – councillors Julie Cattell, John Hewitt and David McGregor – was told that she could not be at the licence review because she was in Greece.

The council’s decision letter said: “The panel shares the police lack of confidence in the DPS and licence holder and did not consider that the DPS understood the seriousness or scale of the problem.

“To ensure that the licensing objectives are promoted, especially the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety and in the overall interests of the community, the panel has decided to revoke the licence.”

The licence holder has 21 days to appeal against the decision. If she does, the licence would remain suspended until the appeal has been heard in the magistrates’ court.

Neither Mrs Deraj nor Ms Dera were among the four people arrested and charged with drugs offences after the police raid.

Four men were arrested and all of them appeared at Hove Crown Court on Wednesday (2 July) before Judge Jeremy Gold.

Brighton and Hove News reported that Fitzroy Morris, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine between Tuesday 1 April and Tuesday 3 June.

Morris, 61, of Holcombe House, High Street, Brighton, also admitted having criminal property after he was arrested with £1,310 in cash. The money was said to be linked to drug dealing.

Morris, who was represented by Toby Manhire, was remanded in custody to await sentence on a date to be fixed.

Two of the four defendants denied the charges that they faced as they were arraigned – or formally asked to enter their plea to each count on the indictment or charge sheet.

Klevis Doda, 31, of Hereford Court, The Drive, Hove, pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Doda, who was represented by James Bruce, was remanded in custody and told that he would face a trial by jury in November.

Mahamoud Zayad, 33, of no fixed address, also pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and also faces a trial in November.

Zayad, who was represented by James McPherson, also entered a not guilty plea to having criminal property, namely £1,015 in cash.

Eris Deraj, 41, of Old Shoreham Road, Hove, was charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and with having criminal property, namely £990 in cash.

Deraj was unrepresented. The case was adjourned until Wednesday 16 July and the defendant was remanded in custody.